Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $19.55

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $19.01. Arco Platform shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 3,636 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.