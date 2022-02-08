Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Management.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $4,296,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,964 shares of company stock worth $21,678,420 in the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ares Management by 146.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $625,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

