Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.16. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aris Water Solutions.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 156,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,784. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

