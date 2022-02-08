Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Atkore stock opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

