Arizona State Retirement System Buys 159 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Envestnet stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.12. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.