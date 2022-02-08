Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $29,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Allison Transmission Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
