Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $29,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

