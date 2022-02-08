Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,904 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Several research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

