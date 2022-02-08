Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,425 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after acquiring an additional 779,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,468,000 after acquiring an additional 556,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

