Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.94. 1,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 22,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.