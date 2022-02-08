Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 21,110 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

BEAM opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

