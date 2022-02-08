Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,805 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,741,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,991,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 106.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

