Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,055 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Entravision Communications worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:EVC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.72. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

