Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

