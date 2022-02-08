Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

PNC stock opened at $209.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.62 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

