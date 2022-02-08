Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.09% of Spok worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 227,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $192.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.25.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.