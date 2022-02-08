Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.32

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.32 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.31). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.31), with a volume of 68,300 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.32.
About Artilium (LON:ARTA)
Further Reading
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Artilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.