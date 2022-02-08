Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 72,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 186,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

