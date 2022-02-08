ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $650.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

