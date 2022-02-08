Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $16,757,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,798. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.