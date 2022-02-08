Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK opened at $296.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.69 and a 200-day moving average of $386.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $289.23 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

