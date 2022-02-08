Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “
ASBFY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
