Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

ASBFY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. 33,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,241. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.