Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.30. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

