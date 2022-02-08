Atmos Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.