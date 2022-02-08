Atom Investors LP Acquires New Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

