Atom Investors LP Buys New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.07. The company had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.17 and a 200-day moving average of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $226.54 and a 12-month high of $377.36.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

