Atom Investors LP Lowers Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,240 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 0.6% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 14,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,985. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

