Atom Investors LP Takes $2.28 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 276,508 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Archrock by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

