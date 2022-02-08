Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $228.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.92. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,553 shares of company stock valued at $113,304,012. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

