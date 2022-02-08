Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.78. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

