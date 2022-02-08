Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1,459.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Avalara worth $92,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 56.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,981. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.32.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.71.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.