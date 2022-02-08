AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.300-$9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.260 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $244.37 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $170.49 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average of $235.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

