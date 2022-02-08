Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Avantor in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AVTR stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 201,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 63,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

