Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.350-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AVY traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $185.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $168.47 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

