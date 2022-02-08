Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 37,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,984. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

