Axa S.A. Buys 50,804 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,804 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Pool worth $62,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $73,722,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 92.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $449.10 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

