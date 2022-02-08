Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $89,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

