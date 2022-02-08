Axa S.A. Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $81,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $517.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

