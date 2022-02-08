Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.