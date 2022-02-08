Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,497 shares of company stock worth $494,896 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

