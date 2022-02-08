Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.24. 466,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,497 shares of company stock worth $494,896. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

