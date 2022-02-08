AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

AZEK stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AZEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AZEK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after acquiring an additional 475,077 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in AZEK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

