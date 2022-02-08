Azuki (AZUKI) Trading 68.7% Higher Over Last Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $349,168.31 and approximately $69,121.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.57 or 0.07044331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.55 or 1.00131026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006326 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

