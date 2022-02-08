Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is Sourcerock Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,377 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up about 11.0% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $30,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after buying an additional 4,156,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after buying an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,445. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

