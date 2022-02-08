Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.30 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.19.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.99. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

