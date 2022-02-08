Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.
Shares of BLHEF remained flat at $$168.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $168.00.
About Bâloise
