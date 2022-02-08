Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 41,084 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,084 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $63,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $587.05 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.18 and its 200 day moving average is $596.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

