Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 790,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after acquiring an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,653,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,697,000 after acquiring an additional 342,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

