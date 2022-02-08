Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.54.
BBVA stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.46.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
