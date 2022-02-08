Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,370,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.