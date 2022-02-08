Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 396,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,366,882 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($5.00) to €4.40 ($5.06) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.