Barclays Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,253.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,355.65. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

